Policeman allegedly kills two women, injures one over personal dispute

TANDO ADAM: A policeman allegedly gunned down two women and injured one over a personal dispute in Tando Adam on Tuesday.
According to police sources, the accused was arrested red-handed during a raid.
According to details, the policeman, later identified as Ali Raza, broke into the house of a man with whom he had a personal dispute and opened fire. As a result, two women, later reported to be sisters, were killed on the spot while the other sustained critical wounds.
The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ayub Brohi directed immediate action following which a police team conducted multiple raids and finally arrested the accused.
A case was registered and the investigation was underway, police said.
