PM launches Ehsaas Ration Portal to support the vulnerable

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday formally launched Ehsaas Ration Portal, which is a donor-beneficiary linking system for ration distribution and set up to enable the private sector to reach the most vulnerable segments of the society.

According to statement issued by the PM Office’s media wing, the prime minister said that the Pakistani nation has always faced the difficult times with strong determination and firm resolve and had always supported the weaker segments through generous donations.

He observed that the portal would enable the donors and philanthropists to reach to the deserving people, besides ensuring establishment of a just, transparent and merit-based distribution system for ration distribution.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar told the premier that the portal was developed under the principles of Ehsaas policy framework which would ensure access to the donors to reach to the eligible people besides, protection of information about the deserving people.

She maintained that under this portal, it was also ensured that ration would reach the deserving families.

Dr Sania further apprised him that a mobile application would also be launched in couple of days regarding support and distribution of ration.

Using this portal, the government will link donors and beneficiaries on geographical basis. Donors and potential beneficiaries will register on the Ehsaas Ration Portal: https://rashan.pass.gov.pk/. Beneficiaries’ information will be validated, and eligibility will be determined using Ehsaas data.

Donors will be evaluated against a specific eligibility criteria to ensure only trustworthy, tax compliant, and at-scale organisations become partners of the programme. After signing data privacy agreements, information of beneficiaries will be shared with donors to ensure disbursement of food ration packs or cash equivalent to beneficiaries.

The government will ensure one person from each family derives benefit from this programme and will also monitor delivery on a sample basis. The private sector will be responsible for establishing mechanism for sourcing and disbursement of ration or cash equivalent for beneficiaries.

Donors will be given a list of parameters to select from to identify which segment of the beneficiaries do they want to support. The parameters include area of residence district/tehsil, gender of the beneficiary, etc. Based on the chosen parameters a subset of beneficiaries will be identified from a larger pool who may then benefit based on a first-in first-out basis.

There are two categories of donors that the government is looking towards initially in the Ehsaas Ration Programme i.e. for-profit private organisations and not-for-profit private organisations.

Their eligibility criteria is posted on the programme’s official website.