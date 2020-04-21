Pakistan to send potential COVID-19 drug to ‘friendly countries’, Firdous says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that the cabinet has decided to send chloroquine tablets — an anti-malarial medicine which some studies found has a strong antiviral effect on coronavirus — to “friendly nations” to help them in their time of need.

Addressing the media after a cabinet meeting, Awan said that one million chloroquine tablets will be sent to Saudi Arabia and the United States each, 500,000 to Turkey and Italy each, 5 million to the United Kingdom, 700,000 to Kazakhstan and 300,000 to Qatar.

Firdous revealed that leaders of some countries had called Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed a desire to import the tablets from Pakistan following some encouraging results in treating the coronavirus.

“Pakistan has always been asking these countries for something or the other. So, for the sake of humanity and to improve Pakistan’s credibility and face value, this is a good chance to help them in this time of need,” she said.

She also said that Pakistan had some 40 million tablets in stock and possessed the raw material to make even more.

The SAPM criticised the “opposition’s role” in the pandemic, adding that a “political statement” was being made. She was referring to the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warning to PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, after which the opposition PML-N demanded “live broadcast of questioning from him” during his appearance on Wednesday.

The SAPM quipped that opposition members had suddenly started “gracing media screens” and became Shehbaz’s representatives rather than of the people they were elected to represent. She advised them to talk to the people about “corona pains” rather than “NAB pains”, and to help and support the government’s efforts to deal with the pandemic.

