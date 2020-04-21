Murad thanks clerics for ‘cooperation’ on congregational worship issue

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday thanked the clerics for “cooperating with the government so far” over the matter of congregational prayers during Ramadan.

Addressing a press conference in Larkana, the chief minister said, “Mosques are still open and azaan is being delivered every day,” he said, adding that the agreement reached between the federal government and clerics over congregational prayers needs to be followed by the worshipper.

“Our first priority is stopping the spread of the virus. Because how will daily wagers survive if they contract corona,” Murad questioned.

“I want to request the federal government to send text messages to those on the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and ask them to take precautions against the virus.”

Murad, who had arrived in Larkana to measure the coronavirus relief work, noticed that with 90 positive Covid-19 cases, the city is a potential hotspot for the pandemic.

“We’re increasing our testing capacity. We’re getting more and more swabs and kits. By end of next week, we will open a testing lab in Larkana district,” he said.

“The chief minister and his administration cannot do anything if people don’t cooperate,” he said, adding people should take these measures not for him but for their family and loved ones.

“We are testing Tableeghi Jamaat preachers in the province. Those who tested negative and were from outside Sindh are being sent home.”

Earlier in the day, three members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who were earlier in quarantine in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tested positive for the disease after being tested in Sindh on their return to the province.