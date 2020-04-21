MeAt(-0.5): 3rd trimester sonogram challenge takes over Twitter

The latest photo challenge to go viral on Twitter is the #MeAt(-0.5) challenge, where users post photos of their sonograms at the end of their second trimester.

“So guys, this is me at at minus point five,” said user Rida Qureshi. “Damn, time really flies. Seems like yesterday. Or, you know, doesn’t. I don’t remember what I was doing at that point in time.”

“OMG, you were such a cute fetus!” exclaimed her friend as the first reply.

“This is the sonogram of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” posted the @PPPOfficial. “Even back then, you can see a look of determination in his eyes, which is amazing, since a rudimentary basis of visions doesn’t start till into the third trimester.”

“