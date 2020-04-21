LHC bins petition seeking end to lockdown in Punjab

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: The Lahore High court Chief (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to end the lockdown in Punjab which was put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

During the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan said that ending the lockdown is the government’s prerogative.

Discarding the appeal, Justice Khan fined the Traders’ Association, while filed the appeal, Rs50,000. The association was fined under the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1967 for filing frivolous appeals to gain popularity.

Punjab government had announced a two-week province-wide lockdown on Mar 23 in a bid to combat the pandemic. The lockdown was subsequently extended till April 25.