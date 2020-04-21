High prices in market

It is burning issue in that public that many of the population of our country is poor and their earning and source of income are very low .The prices of utilities , food items like vegetable, meat, flour etc. are rising day by day and people are facing the great difficulties and many of families are starving. The government is not taking any positive step to decrease the price .The main items which increase the prices of all items like petroleum the government increase the prices of petrol every month which is the main cause of price rising.

Zarish Sajid

Islamabad