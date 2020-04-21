Govt will lock down mosques if SOPs are flouted, PM warns

–Imran says ‘indefinite lockdown’ not possible, keeping mass poverty at bay is priority

–Pakistan records over 600 new cases, death rate continues upward trend

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government will lock down mosques if the worshippers failed to follow the government’s directives regarding the congregations, as he urged people to pray at their homes.

The prime minister’s warning comes after the total number of cases in Pakistan stood at 9,505 with 197 deaths and 2,066 recoveries. Punjab has detected 4,195 cases, while Sindh had 3,053 cases, Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) 1,276 cases, Balochistan 465 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 271 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 185 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 50 cases.

Addressing a press conference, Imran said that Pakistan was an “independent nation” which was why it could not force worshippers to stay away from mosques.

“The war for coronavirus is being fought by the entire country. It will not differentiate between the rich and the poor. It can happen to anyone,” he said. “If we install police outside mosques and throw worshippers in mosques, independent nations do not behave like this,” he added.

PM Imran said that Pakistani Ulema signed a 20-point agreement with President Arif Alvi that contained SOPs and conditions based on which mosques will be reopened. He, however, urged people to pray at home.

“I would urge my Pakistanis to stay at home and pray,” he said. “Other Muslim countries have urged their citizens to do the same. But if you have to go to mosques, keep this in mind. You will have to obey these conditions,” he added.

The prime minister said that if people did not follow the safety precautions and cases surged in mosques during Ramzan, then the government will have no choice but to “take back its decision”.

PM Imran said that the government will close mosques if the safety precautions are not followed, adding that the same was mentioned in the agreement. “No one wants to see mosques get empty,” he said.

He said that several countries were thinking about easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions as governments wanted to strike a balance between protecting people and ensuring economic activity was regulated.

“A debate has started in countries to ease or lift lockdown and at the same time, save people from the coronavirus,” he said. “Countries, where 500-600 people have died so far, are opening shops and easing restrictions.”

He said that an “indefinite lockdown” was not possible in any society. PM Imran said that no one knew when the coronavirus will end. “Governments don’t even know if coronavirus cases can resurface once again or not,” he said.

The prime minister said that his government had started the revival of economic activities by opening the construction sector. “Other countries are trying to figure out how to recover from the economic setback [of the coronavirus]. Keeping in mind Pakistan’s dismal economic conditions, our priority is to bring our people out of poverty,” he said.

He announced that the government had set up an Ehsaas Ration Portal through which multinational companies and generous people will be provided an opportunity to help the poor.

Speaking about the Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force, PM Imran said that it was being politicised. “At times, I am shocked at the opposition,” he said, adding that the tiger force will not receive any funds.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar rejected Indian propaganda that Pakistan was sending coronavirus patients through Azad Kashmir in India.

He slammed Modi’s lockdown, saying that it had caused thousands to gather in panic at public places. “Leave it, worry about your own citizens. We will worry about our own,” he said to Modi.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said more than Rs60bn have been disbursed among needy and deserving people under Ehsaas Emergency Cash program.

She expressed optimism that program will be able to reach 10 million families. She said the prime minister has inaugurated Ehsaas Ration Portal in which charities and philanthropic organisations can register themselves.

This program will help people getting ration who are daily wagers and are not able to work due to lockdown, she added.