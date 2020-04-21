Global lockdown: PM says world can now better understand situation in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the international community can now better understand the suffering of the people of occupied Kashmir as various parts of the world protest against lockdowns put in place only to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said, “Demonstrations in various parts of the world are now going on against lockdowns during a pandemic — despite [provision] of medical, financial, communication & food assistance. Perhaps now [international] community can understand the suffering of Kashmiris in IOJK as they suffer brutal oppression.

“Under an inhumane politico-mly lockdown continuing for over 8 months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance. In fact the racist Hindutva supremacist Modi govt has ensured that Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during [the] lockdown,” he wrote in the following tweet.

Under an inhumane politico-mly lockdown continuing for over 8 months now without any provision of medical, financial, communication or food assistance. In fact the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi Govt has ensured that Kashmiris are deprived of all basic amenities during lockdown — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 21, 2020

The tweets come a day after the premier met with Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed at the President House to discuss held Kashmir in addition to the situation at the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan stretched across Kashmir.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the participants of the meeting, which included President Dr Arif Alvi as well, condemned unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC in addition to denouncing the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of anti-coronavirus measures in occupied Kashmir.