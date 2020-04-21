﻿ Faisal Edhi tests positive for coronavirus - Pakistan Today

Faisal Edhi tests positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Edhi Foundation chief Faisal Edhi has tested positive for coronavirus, a report emerged on Tuesday.

According to his son Saad Edhi, Faisal started suffering from symptoms soon after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” he said. Soon after, he got tested for Covid-19 the results of which came back positive today, he added.

Saad added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

Last week, Edhi had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to give a donation to his coronavirus relief fund. Fears have been raised on social media platforms that he may have passed on the virus to the prime minister.

The Edhi Foundation, founded by celebrated humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi, has for decades stepped in to help when government services have failed communities and runs the country’s largest ambulance service.



