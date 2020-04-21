Failure to appear to be reciprocated by legal action: NAB warns Shehbaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has warned National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif that legal action will be taken against him if he does not appear before the agency on April 22 in cases pertaining to money laundering and assets beyond means, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president has been directed by the Bureau to appear personally at its Lahore office for investigation in the aforementioned cases. Sharif had skipped an earlier hearing on April 17, citing medical reasons.

In a press release issued on Monday, the anti-graft bureau has said that the probe in the said cases is in final stages and Shehbaz’s personal appearance is pivotal for a fair conclusion.

Shehbaz, in its letter written to the agency on Friday, sought an extension for his appearance, stating that medical professionals had “advised him to restrict his movements due to life-threatening risks associated with Covid-19” as he was a cancer survivor.

In its response, NAB assured Shehbaz that all social distancing measures will be adopted and investigators will only ask questions while maintaining a safe distance.

NAB has sought a complete detail of Shehbaz’s foreign assets and other businesses. In the questionnaire sent to him last week, the bureau had said multiple call-up notices, along with questionnaires, were issued to him but his replies were found “unsatisfactory, incomplete and evasive”.

The bureau further sought details of the land gifted to his wife, Nusrat Shahbaz, in Kasur and the gifts he received from other members of his family or he gave to any of them. He was also asked to submit details of agriculture income he received during 2008 and 2019 and tax paid if any. He was also asked to explain his “nature of the relationship” with two other suspects – Ali Ahmed Khan and Nisar Ahmed Gill –in the money laundering case.

Besides, Shahbaz has been asked to provide complete details of his business income as claimed before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), along with investment and its volume and expenditures incurred during the period when his Model Town residence was declared the chief minister house/camp office.