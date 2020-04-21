Corona fake news

There is a group of people in Pakistan which includes highly educated and highly illiterate citizens who think that there is no Coronavirus in Pakistan and the Government has created a panic situation in the shape of lock down, press conferences etc. just to get donations from rich countries.

Does it really make any sense? Without any logic this group has started framing up against the Government. Just for a moment even if we believe in it, then isn’t it true that people are DYING? Can someone deny this reality? In this difficult time, when everyone isn’t sure of the next person whether he/she is infected or not, we shouldn’t focus on making up lame stories. Our focus should be on how to save ourselves and others from this Coronavirus and we should accept the reality that people are dying.

Bisma Raza Chauhan

Islamabad