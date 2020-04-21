Cabinet divided on ‘defending’ members named in power scam

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet stood divided on Tuesday after Prime Minister Imran Khan implied that the ministers, special assistants accused of minting money through the Independent Power Plants were “innocent” and that they should be defended till they were found “guilty”.

As the cabinet took up a report on irregularities in the power sector, the PM said told his ministers to wait for forensic analysis of the report and then take a stance. The cabinet approved to make the inquiry report on the power scandal public.

According to the sources, the report mentioned PM’s advisers Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Nadeem Babar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayyub Khan and Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar among others.

The sources said that the report identified Dawood and Babar as direct beneficiaries of the payments made to the IPPs, while the immediate relatives of Khusro and in-laws of Omar Ayyub had been named as beneficiaries. The aforementioned individuals were not part of the meeting due to a “conflict of interest”.

The sources said that the prime minister assured the cabinet members that strict action would be taken against those found involved in corrupt practices but till the time responsibility is fixed, their names should not be shared in public.

However, about 14 members of the federal cabinet differed from the PM’s view, who argued that they should not be defending the accused colleagues. Sheikh Rasheed, Tariq Bashir Cheema, allies of the ruling PTI, were also among those who opposed the idea of putting up a defence of the ones named in the report.

Ali Mohammad Khan even went ahead and tweeted to express his displeasure.

“Those who are facing allegations of corruption or illegal profits, whether they are in the government or in the opposition, national assembly or in the Senate, a part of the (federal) cabinet or not, enjoyed power are enjoying it, should go to any forum and get them cleared (from allegations), answer media questions and then talk,” he tweeted, referring to the PM’s decision.