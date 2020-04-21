Balochistan extends lockdown till May 5

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Department on Tuesday announced extension in lockdown till May 5.
According to sources, shops and industries have been allowed to resume operations with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also announced one more death, which takes the provincial tally to six.
