1,180 Pakistani nationals stranded in UAE return home

RAWALPINDI: At least 1,180 stranded Pakistani nationals in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were repatriated on Tuesday.

An Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai carrying 250 passengers arrived in Peshawar and 200 others from Sharjah arrived in Multan.

Three flights carrying 733 Pakistani citizens reached Karachi and Lahore early morning today.

The passengers were screened and shifted to quarantine centres for 7-14 days to test them for the virus that has already affected more than 9,200 people across the country.

Some of the passengers travelling had been deported and were stranded after overseas flight operations were suspended.

Civil Aviation Authority sources said more flights will be sent to the UAE to rescue the remaining Pakistanis.