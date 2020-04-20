Soldier martyred, 5 terrorists killed in North Waziristan attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: One soldier embraced martyrdom while five terrorists were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in North Waziristan tribal district late Saturday night, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the local police, unidentified people attacked the Boya check-post with heavy weapons. In the exchange of fire, Havaldar Akbar lost his life.

Three soldiers received injuries, as per the ISPR press release. The wounded soldiers have been identified as Saeed, Yasir and Shafqat.

The police said the security personnel retaliated after the attack.

Following the attack, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was conducted.