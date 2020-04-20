Punjab govt isn’t supporting Multan hospitals, says Qureshi

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Punjab government has not provided medical aid and supplies to hospitals in Multan for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

On April 12, it had emerged that Multan had reported a large number of coronavirus patients, with hospital staff being most vulnerable due to inadequate safety measures and lack of protective gear. Around 12 doctors and six nurses of Nishtar Medical Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19.

The foreign minister said that he contacted Punjab’s health minister and health secretary to resolve this issue and both of them would visit Multan in this regard. He urged the authorities to ensure provision of healthcare facilities in Multan and other areas of south Punjab.

“The biggest quarantine centre was built in Multan, where pilgrims coming from Taftan border were kept for testing and further procedures,” he said, adding that only those who tested negative for coronavirus were sent back to their homes.

He further said that he was grateful to Planning Minister Asad Umar for taking notice of the issue.

Separately, responding to Qureshi’s comments, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said that she would be visiting Multan in order to verify the foreign minister’s complaints regarding hospitals not receiving adequate aid to fight the pandemic.

“I will update foreign minister after getting the first-hand report from hospitals,” she said, adding that the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other provincial officials have already visited the medical centres.

The health minister maintained that Multan hospitals were already provided with safety kits and required items and the group of doctors who were suspected for coronavirus earlier have also tested negative today.