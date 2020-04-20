Privacy issues on Zoom

As you know that due to lockdown online classes initiative has started by many educational institutions and for this different online platforms are being used. Zoom is one of those platforms which is being used frequently.

A news spread rapidly that a person has sued Zoom for exposing privacy. More than 50,000 Zoom accounts have been given away on dark web. Many Zoom bombing incidents have happend as hackers gain access to a meeting and disrupt the video upsetting the participants. Zoom owners has yet not spoken on this issue which means there is a privacy concern while using this platform. My main concern as a student is that how we will cope with this situation because the authorities are least concerned to this matter. Though it should come into light and students can become more aware, as know one really knows what kind of data they can access.

Tehreem Tariq

Islamabad