President Alvi, PM Imran discuss coronavirus situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi in the federal capital, wherein both discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on national and international affairs.

The president appreciated the government steps to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country and the measures of prime minister for seeking relief in the debt to be paid by the developing countries.

Later, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting. The meeting also condemned unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC). They also denounced the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of anti-coronavirus measures in occupied Kashmir.

Separately, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed also called on the prime minister and presented him a cheque of Rs50.1 million on behalf of Pakistan Railways’ employees for Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

During the meeting, Rasheed informed the premier that a train of 30 coaches has been sent to Chaman with isolation arrangements for 500 people. He said that Pakistan Railways is also ready to send another train of same capacity and arrangements to Taftan, adding that special medical coaches have been prepared for this purpose.

He also apprised PM Imran about the situation of hospitals, businessmen and labourers in Rawalpindi city.

Moreover, while holding a meeting with a group of lawmakers from Faisalabad who called on him, the prime minister said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme is providing relief to people on the basis of merit, transparency and impartiality.

PM Imran directed them to play a vibrant role to provide relief to people during the holy month of Ramzan.

The lawmakers apprised the prime minister of the problems faced by local people due to the coronavirus pandemic, but added that the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was supporting the vulnerable segments of the society.