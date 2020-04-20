PM Imran urges people to ‘stay home as much as possible’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the people to “stay home as much as possible” during the coronavirus pandemic which has affected over 8,400 people in Pakistan, killing some 174 so far.

“The more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID-19 plus ease the lockdown gradually,” the prime minister said via Twitter.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2020

He also shared a video clip wherein doctors and consultants from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre are seen advising the public to stay home to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The country has been under a lockdown for a month now. However, despite the government’s all-out efforts, the cases have only witnessed a rise.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries has equally gone up. As of today noon, 1,961 people have completely recovered from the infectious disease.

CLERICS CALL ON PM:

In a related development, a meeting was held between Prime Minister Imran and a delegation of top clerics who called on him later in the day.

The delegation, which included Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Tahir Ashrafi, Hamid ul Haq Haqqani and Mufti Muhammad Gulzar Naeemi among others, assured the premier of their “full support” regarding the holding of congregational prayers during Ramadan.

According to a tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the “delegation fully endorsed viewpoint of Prime Minister Imran Khan on lockdown”.

The meeting had Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz in attendance. Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman and Mufti Taqi Usmani attended the meeting via video link.