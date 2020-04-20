Pakistan, Afghanistan FMs review peace process, vow to improve bilateral ties  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Monday reviewed progress on Afghan peace dialogue and agreed to utilize existing bilateral mechanisms, including Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), to take forward bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Acting Foreign Minister for Afghanistan Hanif Atmar and congratulated him on his recent appointment. He also expressed hope that during Atmar’s tenure, there would be enhanced interaction between the foreign ministries of the two countries. Prospect of enhancing bilateral relations in all areas were discussed during the discussion.

He said that Pakistan will continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

It merits mention that Hanif Atmar was part of a track-II dialogue recently hosted by Pakistan and had also met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Qureshi and other high-ranking officials in Islamabad. Observers and analysts had expressed it a breakthrough as Atmar, who also served as Interior Minister of Afghanistan, was supposed to be critical towards Pakistan’s policies towards Afghanistan. He also served as National Security Adviser to Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani.

Qureshi highlighted that as a neighbor with abiding solidarity, Pakistan values its fraternal relations with Afghanistan. In view of COVID-19, Pakistan has taken a number of steps, at the request of the government of Afghanistan, to assist in movement of Afghan nationals and cargo trucks and containers, he added. The Foreign Minister expressed the hope that Afghanistan would be able to control spread of COVID-19 effectively.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further reiterated the importance of existing bilateral mechanisms. He hoped that the next session of APAPPS would be held soon which would help further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two foreign ministers also discussed latest situation in the Afghan Peace Process in detail. Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Afghan peace and reconciliation process and said that the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement provides a historic opportunity for the Afghan leadership to jointly work for the ultimate aim of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Hanif Atmar thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi on his message of felicitations. He concurred with the Foreign Minister on utilizing existing mechanisms, including APAPPS, to take forward bilateral relations. He also appreciated steps taken by Pakistan to facilitate return of Afghan nationals and movement of cargo and trucks, in view of COVID-19. The two sides also discussed further steps to deepen the bilateral economic relationship.



