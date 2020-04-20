NAB to probe wheat, sugar crises: report

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched a probe into the wheat and sugar crises and the accountability bureau’s Rawalpindi director general, Irfan Mangi, has been tasked with submitting a report within a month, according to a media report.

According to the report, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal assigned the inquiry to Mangi after receiving the case from the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted two high-powered committees headed by FIA Director General Wajid Zia and comprising a senior officer of the Intelligence Bureau and the director general of the Anti-Corruption Establishment of Punjab to investigate the recent wheat flour and sugar crises.

The report of the inquiry committee was made public earlier this month. In its 32-page report, the committee on sugar price hike termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s decision to allow export of sugar unjustified as it caused a 30% increase in its price.

The report revealed that two PTI leaders were among the main beneficiaries, who went away with Rs1.03 billion subsidy on the export of sugar, paid out from the taxpayer money, which was equal to 41% of the total subsidy paid by the Punjab government.

It said that the PTI government’s decision to allow export of sugar led to increase in the retail price, as the federal and the provincial governments ignored the warnings of low sugar stocks. It recommended immediate crackdown to keep prices of these commodities in check.