IHC dismisses Lawai, Qaimkhani’s bail pleas in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of two main accused – seasoned banker Hussain Lawai and former director general of Parks, Karachi Liaquat Qaimkhani – in the fake accounts references.

The court, however, granted bail to the accused Taha Raza in the mega money laundering and fake accounts scam.

A division bench comprising Justice Moshin Akther Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz announced the judgement on separate petitions moved by the above accused. The court had, earlier, reserved the judgements on bail cases after listening arguments from all the sides.

During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) counsel Barrister Rizwan said that Taha Raza was a co-accused in the case while Hussain Lawai and Qaimkhani were the direct accused.

He said the NAB had recovered luxury vehicles and valuables from Qaimkhani’s house, who has been named in a NAB reference for misusing his powers in the allotment of land in Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi.