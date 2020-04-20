Dr Mirza condemns social media campaign against judiciary

Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan reprimanded his Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar for exhibiting “non-serious” behaviour before the Supreme Court (SC), the de facto health minister on Sunday condemned the social media campaign against the judiciary and said that he holds all judges of the apex court in high esteem.

In a series of tweets, Dr Mirza strongly condemns the recent social media campaign against the judiciary and promised to do all he could to “assist the honourable court [and] shall continue to work to serve the people to the best of my ability”.

“I have the highest respect and regard for the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan i.e. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who is well known for his integrity, competence & patriotism & I hold all the Judges of the SC in the highest esteem,” the SAPM said.

At the same time, Mirza insisted that Pakistan’s response to the current health crisis is “amongst the best responses in the world from both disease control and social mitigation perspectives”.

“Let’s continue to keep it this way,” he said.

On April 13, while hearing a suo motu case, the apex court had expressed displeasure over Dr Mirza’s performance in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and ordered the government to remove him.

Later, on April 15, the premier took notice of the remarks given by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and scolded Dr Mirza in the federal cabinet meeting for not providing satisfactory answers to the top court.

The PM had said that the federal government has always respected the judiciary and irresponsible attitude would not be tolerated.