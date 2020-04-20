Doctors seek SC’s help after govt snub

–Healthcare workers allege 20 million masks, PPEs smuggled out of country; relief package funds being embezzled by elites

LAHORE: The Grand National Health Alliance (GNHA) on Sunday, alleging the non-provision of personal protective equipment (PPEs) by the federal government and mass corruption in the healthcare system, demanded the Supreme Court intervention so that they may be provided with suitable compensations and full protection for treating the coronavirus patients.

According to the details, higher ups of Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA), Punjab YDA, Paramedics Association Punjab, Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association (PYPA) and Pakistan Drug Lawyers Forum claimed that reports of frontline healthcare workers being provided appropriate protection were false.

It was revealed that the country’s healthcare officials have jointly requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed to launch an inquiry into the aid provided by China, which doctors and nurses say never reached them.

“There are many photoshoots of ministers receiving Chinese aid, including coronavirus testing kits, masks, personal protection gear and ventilators. Our question is, where are these things going? Are they, as usual, getting smuggled out of Pakistan because we have not received anything to use in our hospitals. We are fighting a war against COVID-19 without arms,” the letter states.

“If 20 million masks and personal protection gear were not smuggled out, there would be no shortage of PPEs in Pakistan,” the letter reasoned.

“It has also been announced that Rs100 billion tax refunds are given in the relief package of COVID-19. Who got these Rs 100 billion; surely, it is our elite/aristocrat class that is getting this relief, maybe they are deprived of food and medication?” it added.

The medics further alleged that Special Assistant for Health Dr Zafar Mirza was involved in corruption.

“After the termination of former Health Minister Amer Kayani, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan ordered to reduce medicine prices within 72 hours. Dr Zafar Mirza did not even try to reduce the price of medicines because he is working hand in a glove with a club of 50 large pharmaceutical companies from whom he takes bribe worth billions,” they alleged.

They said that hostels designated for doctors, nurses and other paramedic staff are contaminated and not properly fumigated. “Hundreds of frontline healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics have been infected with coronavirus but are being denied tests and screening by the administration,” they added.

“The country’s ministers change their masks daily but the staff of hospitals has involuntarily put their lives on the line,” they lamented, adding that adequate washing facilities, proper sterilisation facilities in isolation wards, and separate washrooms for patients are also not available at government hospitals.

“However, testing facilities are provided to Shaukat Khanum and Aga Khan Hospitals,” they remarked.

Terming the act of hiring frontline healthcare workers on daily wages a great humiliation, the GNHA demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government to make amends.

Further, the doctors pointed out the unfair treatment among health departments. “Under what authority is the staff of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) being given triple of the salaries given to the staff of hospitals? Why does the staff of the Health Ministry, doing clerical work, have a health allowance as compared to those who are handling the contagious?” they asked.

Expressing their anger on ignored requests for specialised training to treat patients while ensuring the prevention of contagion, doctors and nurses under the banner of the Grand National Health Alliance demanded salaries at par with the importance of the job they were performing irrespective of rank, three times that of what DRAP staff is being given to be specific.

Additionally, they also demanded the reinstatement of YDA office-bearers and shifting of doctors suffering from coronavirus to either five- star hotels or leading private hospitals.

The GNHA has appealed to the CJP to initiate criminal investigations against Dr Zafar Mirza, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Asim Rauf, Akhtar Hussain and Azhar Hussain on all above allegations.