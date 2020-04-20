CSS and Quarantine

The toughest exam in the country with a very low passing ratio is the CSS Examination held every year, appearing many aspirants from all over the country. Every year, the result is skyrocketing but the 2021 examination is expected to be the highest ever result of the history. As Corona outbreak Lockdown the whole country and the first time the people are suffering from “Quarantine”. Many youngsters waste their time on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc, games (ludo Star, PUBG, etc) or watching their favorite movies & season on Netflix.

These are the most favorable conditions for any CSS Aspirants and this time is basically a “Golden Time”. Everything is a lockdown if a person starts to utilize its quarantine time for full-time preparation then no doubt that he will achieve his goals easily. Now there are many aspirants who are working day & night from Dawn to dusk for the central examination preparation. These aspirants have a lot of time to prepare all the stuff with-in depth learning, concentration & focus. The future depends on the present time, the more we spend our time in productiveness, the probability of a better future is ahead. It is more expected that these aspirants will produce an outstanding score in competitive examination. For many years many of us stuck in their busy lives and unable to get enough time for preparation but this time we have many days to do hardship and obtain brilliant results. It is highly predicted that next year 2021 the result of CSS will reach its highest point.

Danish Malik

Rawalpindi