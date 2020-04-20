Clerics back govt’s lockdown strategy as Imran orders to release violators

ISLAMABAD: Country’s top religious scholars on Monday voiced their support for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lockdown strategy during the coronavirus outbreak as the premier ordered to release the clerics and worshippers who were arrested across the country for violating the lockdown put in place to contain the pandemic.

The development comes days after the federal government granted conditional permission to hold congregational prayers during Ramadan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a delegation of religious scholars called on the prime minister at his office and assured “full support” regarding the implementation of the precautionary measures during congregational prayers.

The delegation included Maulana Hanif Jalandhari, Tahir Ashrafi, Hamid ul Haq Haqqani and Mufti Muhammad Gulzar Naeemi among others.

During the meeting, the clerics said that PM Imran’s stance regarding the lockdown was “a realistic approach” and “according to ground realities”, the statement said.

4) علمائے کرام کے وفد کی لاک ڈاؤن کے حوالے سے وزیر اعظم کے موقف کی بھرپور تائید علماۓ کرام کی جانب سے مکمل تعاون کی یقین دہانی — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 20, 2020

The meeting had Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz in attendance. While Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman and Mufti Taqi Usmani attended the meeting via video link.

PM DIRECTS TO RELEASE CLERICS HELD FOR VIOLATING GOVT ORDERS:

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Firdous announced that the premier has “clearly” given instructions for the release of all ulema, clerics and worshippers who were arrested for violating the lockdown.

According to her, the premier had already asked authorities to “treat ulema and worshippers softly”.

Qadri, who was also present on the occasion, said that the prime minister has expressed the hope that both clerics and citizens will follow the SOPs set for Ramadan, adding that the government hopes for full cooperation on the matter.

Awan said that citizens should follow laws on their own as Pakistan is a free country, noting that the governments have to force laws upon citizens in countries that are not liberated.

She disclosed that Mufti Usmani and Mufti Muneeb had suggested an interest-free economy and said that the suggestion will be taken into “serious consideration”.