CJP Gulzar laments lack of transparency in govt’s anti-corona measures

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday lamented the “lack of transparency” in the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country as he resumed hearing in a suo motu case involving the extraordinary situation arising due to the pandemic.

This is the second time that the apex court has expressed serious reservations over the performance of the federal government with regard to the anti-coronavirus measures. Earlier on April 13, the Supreme Court had verbally ordered the government to remove the State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza, declaring that he had failed to perform his job.

Subsequently, in the last hearing, the court formed a five-member bench to hear the case and issued notices to the chief secretaries of all provinces in addition to summoning the Federal Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmad and the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Secretary Khurram Agha.

Today, as it resumed hearing in the case, the bench examined a report submitted by the federal government on measures taken to tackle the crisis.

“All governments (federal and provincial) are spending money for relief [but] there is no transparency to be seen. There is no transparency in any of the steps [taken],” the chief justice said.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is also part of the bench, noted that the Centre had doled out more than Rs9 billion to provinces and added: “Monitoring should be done of what the provinces are doing with the money.”

“Monitoring does not affect provincial autonomy. Monitoring is also a form of an audit,” Justice Bandial said.

The chief justice remarked that the Zakat and charity money given to the government by the people “is not for TA & DA or foreign tours”.

“Zakat money cannot be used for office expenses. How can charity money be used to give salaries of officials?” Justice Ahmed said. The government should give salaries to officials, the chief justice said, adding that Baitul Mal Director General Shahid Niaz was also receiving his salary from the Zakat fund.

Justice Bandial said that according to the report submitted, the government had collected more than Rs9 billion in Zakat but “nothing has been mentioned about how the money is passed on to the deserving people”.

The chief justice also inquired about quarantine facilities provided by the government and said that people who were isolated in these centres were being charged.

“Those who cannot pay should be kept in quarantine centres free of charge.”

“On what basis were hotels chosen to quarantine people? Why weren’t all hotels given a chance to become quarantine centres?” he asked, adding that conditions in Islamabad’s Haji Camp quarantine centre were “inhumane”.

In response to a question, Health Secretary Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi — who appeared before the court today — said that there were 16 quarantine centres in Islamabad, which included hotels, Haji Camp, an OGDCL building and the Pak-China Centre.

