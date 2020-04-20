8 staffers at Hyderabad hospital test positive for coronavirus

KARACHI: Eight staff members at Indus Medical College and Hospital in Tando Mohammad Khan District of Hyderabad city have tested positive for the coronavirus, the facility confirmed on Monday.

The samples of 100 staffers were collected after a doctor at the health facility had tested positive over the weekend.

Last week, as many as 18 doctors at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital tested positive for the virus, pushing the number of suspected medics and nurses to at least 160.

According to details, swabs of more doctors and nurses from the intensive care unit (ICU), nephrology, medical and emergency departments of the hospital were sent to the hospital’s own lab after the aforementioned doctors were declared Covid-19 positive.

Following the incident, Young Nurses Association (YDA) President Saima Ansari had complained about the lack of space at the facility for health workers exposed to the virus.