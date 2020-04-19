Train operation to restore after end of lockdown: Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Sunday said that train operation would be restored after the end of lockdown across the country.

He was talking to the media persons at Lahore Railway Station after distributing food hampers among 1,000 porters and sanitary and washing-line employees.

He said Pakistan Railways has established hospitals at all seven divisional headquarters including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Sukkur, Quetta and Karachi to deal with the coronavirus cases.

He said that quarantine train to Chaman would be a complete hospital with two medical coaches which would facilitate 500 patients. He said that situation related to coronavirus pandemic is under control so far in Pakistan.

He said the government should improve its relations with the media and that he was hoping for good news soon. “Give me some time. I have my way of working,” Rasheed said.

“I spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan on this issue a day ago and will talk to him tomorrow again,” Rasheed said. “I strongly believe that ties with all the news organisations in the country should be improved just like the government did with Dawn.”

He added there will be good news for the media before Ramzan.

On Saturday, the railway’s minister had said he had advised the prime minister to reconcile with national media in the light of its responsible coverage of the coronavirus situation in the country.

“I requested the prime minister yesterday to reconcile with media,” he said. “Insha’Allah I will hold a meeting with him day after tomorrow and I will give you positive news [in this regard].”