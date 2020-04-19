Suppressing Kashmiris is ‘dirty priority’ of Indian govt, Alvi says

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Sunday denounced the state-sponsored aggression in held Kashmir, saying that suppressing the Kashmiris is the “dirty” priority of the Indian government.

Tweeting a picture showing the number of medical facilities available for the people of the occupied valley, in relation to the outbreak of Covid-19, the president said: “Their soldiers have carried out this primary task through heinous brutalisation, torture and suppression. With more than 95K innocent [people] killed since 1989 these numbers shout out to the world.”

The dirty priority of the Indian Govt is to suppress the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. Their soldiers have carried out this primary task through heinous brutalization, torture & suppression. With more than 95K innocent killed since 1989 these numbers shout out to the world. pic.twitter.com/2dQVrrCogW — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) April 19, 2020

Global media outlets and independent political observers have time and again warned of a catastrophic spread of coronavirus in the occupied territory which has been under complete lockdown since Aug 5 last year when the Indian government unilaterally stripped the territory of its semi-autonomous status.

Multiple publications have noticed that the lack of access to the internet “has compounded the challenges for health care workers in the isolated region, who face the looming pandemic with a severely deficient health infrastructure”.

Last month, Pakistan had called on India to lift the communication blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir and ensure supplies of essential commodities in the valley to contain the spread of the infectious disease and mitigate the suffering of the Kashmiris.

Held Kashmir’s tally surged past on April 17 with 5 reported deaths. Health experts have attributed the relatively small number to inadequate testing