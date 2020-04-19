Sindh govt retracts decision on ration distribution with help of Tiger Force

KARACHI: In a recent development, the Sindh government retracted its decision to use the Prime Minister’s Tiger Relief Force for the purpose of ration distribution in the province.

Sindh’s Services and General Administration Department had written a letter to six commissioners and 29 deputy commissioners of the province for the ration distribution.

A letter was written to the commissioners and deputy commissioners in the province on the orders of Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for utilising the tiger force, formed on the prime minister’s directives to fight coronavirus.