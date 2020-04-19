Sindh governor tasked with wooing disgruntled PTI lawmaker

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday tasked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail with wooing disgruntled Najeeb Haroon, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding member and MP from Sindh, who resigned a day earlier for being unable to bring about any change to his constituency and the city.

Haroon, who bagged the NA-256 seat in the 2018 General Election, had announced his resignation from parliament through a social media post addressed to the prime minister.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve tendered my resignation from the @NAofPakistan to PM ImranKhanPTI,” he tweeted. “It’s been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown #Karachi and in good conscience cannot justify being in this position,” the caption read.

It’s with a heavy heart that I’ve tendered my resignation from the @NAofPakistan to PM @ImranKhanPTI. It’s been 20 months and have not been able to improve either my constituency nor my hometown #Karachi and in good conscience can not justify being in this position. pic.twitter.com/6A2n2TUQ5b — Muhammad Najeeb Haroon محمد نجیب ہارون (@MNajeebHaroon) April 17, 2020

However, today, media reports suggested that the premier has directed Governor Ismail to convince Haroon to withdraw his resignation from the Lower House where the government is already faced with an existential threat of a narrow majority.

“Haroon is an asset to the party and will not be abandoned at any cost,” the reports quoted Ismail as saying.

Along with President Dr Arif Alvi, Haroon was one of a few members of the PTI in Karachi who lau­nched the party with the founding chief Imran Khan in 1996.

According to reports, in January 2020, internal differences within the PTI’s Karachi chapter had surfaced in the National Assembly as its three MPs from Sindh capital had protested over the attitude of Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, who also belongs to the same city.