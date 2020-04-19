Shehbaz thanks US for assisting Pakistan against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wrote back to US Ambassador in Islamabad Paul Jones, thanking the American government for her “assistance and cooperation” to Pakistan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The gratitude comes a day after the ambassador wrote to the PML-N president, apprising him about contributions the US is making to assist Pakistan in its relief efforts.

In his letter dated April 18, Jones wrote: “After the United States declared Pakistan as a priority for emergency coronavirus assistance, the Pakistan-US health partnership started to train healthcare providers and procured emergency supplies worth $2 million,” the letter read.

According to Jones, in the second chapter of disaster assistance, which is worth $8.4 million, the US will provide three mobile labs to Pakistan which would help to test, treat and monitor those living in virus hotspots.

In addition, the US will also fund high-tech emergency centres in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad for disease monitoring and response.

“The United States stands with Pakistan against coronavirus. Together we can stop the spread of the deadly disease to protect our loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom,” he wrote.

In his reply, Sharif said that the pandemic “knows no borders” and has wreaked havoc across the world. He was of the view that “a failure to deal with the scourge collectively has consequences”.

Taking note of the US assistance, the opposition leader noted that the situation is “ripe for the US to take a leadership in the fight against Covid-19”.

He also thanked the US for their assistance during the pandemic, saying: “We are deeply grateful for all the assistance and cooperation the US is providing to Pakistan to effectively fight the virus.”