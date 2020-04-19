PTI Sindh leader calls out Murad for ‘spreading fear’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker from Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh on Sunday accused Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of fearmongering with respect to the number of coronavirus deaths reported in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sheikh said: “Please do not spread fear. Doctors said deaths are increasing because there is a lack of transport but you said that the deaths are due to coronavirus.

Without any evidence you claimed that the lungs of the patients showed the presence of “corona”, he said.

The presser comes days after the Centre slammed the provincial government for its “pessimistic approach which might create fear and panic among the people of Sindh”.

In a news conference held on April 15, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the rulers should give hope to the people in troubled times.

It should be mentioned here that the Sindh government and the Centre are at opposite poles with respect to a national strategy against the coronavirus outbreak in the country which has affected over 8,000 people so far.