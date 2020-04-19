PIA flights leave for London, Toronto with 600 on board

ISLAMABAD: More than 600 passengers left for London and Toronto on Sunday via special flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Islamabad and Karachi airports.

Over 300 British nationals left for London via a special flight PK-785 from Islamabad International Airport and 300 passengers left for Toronto around 9:00 am from Jinnah International airport Karachi after proper screening.

Planes were disinfected before passengers’ luggage was loaded and use of masks was ensured during the flight.

On Saturday, PIA had announced partial restoration its flight operations to the United Kingdom in order to repatriate stranded Pakistanis. PIA had also said that it would transport British citizens from Pakistan.

The announcement was made after the British government had said that they would start chartered flights from April 21 to repatriate citizens from Pakistan. The special flights will be operated from Islamabad and Lahore to London and Manchester to bring back 2,500 British citizens, whereas, each passenger will be charged 527 British pounds.

It is worth noting here that Pakistan International Airlines PIA has brought back 1,800 stranded Pakistan across the globe in 21 flights so far.