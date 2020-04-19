Pakistan now able to produce PPE: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday the nation should be proud of Pakistani organisations and professionals who have risen to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, he said the country is now able to produce its own face masks and protective clothing and in position to export sanitiser. He added it is very close to producing its own N95 masks as well.

The minister said testing kits and ventilators manufactured locally are going through final trials, recalling the country was importing all these things a few weeks back.

“These victories should serve as an eye opener for the despondent lot who tells us all time that we could not do anything,” he said.