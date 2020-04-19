Naseem warns profiteers, hoarders of stern action

ISLAMABAD: Days after the government finalised the draft of a new ordinance, announcing strict punishments for hoarders and profiteers, Min­ister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Sunday said that under the new law, severe punishments will be meted out to hoarders.

Addressing a press briefing, Naseem said: “Anyone who is found involved in hoarding will face severe punishments. As per our ordinance, it will be a criminal offence to be involved in hoarding. The perpetrator will face three years in jail, summary trials, heavy fines of up to 50 percent, confiscations and more.”

The remarks in the backdrop of COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Ordinance, 2020, which is prepared by the Law Ministry on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, aimed at curbing the shortage of essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ordinance has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that is vetting it at the moment,” Naseem shared, adding that the government will release it by Monday or Tuesday following which it will be codified into law after legislation.

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued stern warning to profiteers, saying the state would “make an example out of you”. He fulfilled his promise by making public the FIA probe report into the wheat and sugar crises which named some of his allies including his point man Jahangir Tareen as beneficiaries of the crises.

Today, the law minister also revealed that an anti-smuggling ordinance will also be introduced in parliament soon.

“As per this (anti-smuggling) ordinance, we will primarily target undeclared routes for smuggling of foreign currencies and essential commodities such as sugar, wheat and medicines,” Naseem explained.

He also said that the eventual parliamentary act will contain checks and balances to assist the government in the implementation of the law.

“Our district administrations have information about these things. The bill will let us coordinate with district administrations and customs staff around the country to identify these individuals. At the same time, if this work isn’t done by relevant authorities, the Law Secretary will summon them by issuing a dereliction report — which will then be forwarded to their departments for further disciplinary action,” Naseem said, adding that this system of checks and balances will compel authorities to take their responsibilities seriously.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently revealed that ordinances to criminalise hoarding and smuggling would soon be released. He had also directed law enforcement agencies to seek the assistance of the country’s spy agencies in curbing the menace of hoarding and smuggling.

“Strict action should be taken against those involved in smuggling and hoarding of essential items,” Prime Minister Imran had said while presiding over a high-level meeting. He had said that hoarding and price-hike would intensify the miseries of the poor people who had been badly affected by the current situation.