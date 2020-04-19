Modi targeting Muslims to divert backlash over coronavirus policy: PM

–President says suppression of Kashmiris is Indian government’s ‘dirty priority’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting Muslims in his country to divert backlash over his coronavirus policy.

In a tweet, the premier said that Modi’s coronavirus policy has left thousands stranded and hungry, and his treatment of Muslims to avoid backlash over the said policy is akin to what the Nazis did to the Jews in Germany.

He added that this is further proof of the “racist Hindutva supremacist ideology of the Modi government”.

Earlier in the day, President Dr Arif Alvi said Indian government’s “dirty priority” was to suppress the people in occupied Kashmir, a region that has been under a brutal lockdown since August 5, 2019, when New Delhi revoked its special status and imposed a communications and media blackout.

In a tweet, Dr Alvi shared sobering data on occupied Kashmir, which revealed there was one ventilator for every 71,000 people, one doctor for every 3,900 people, and one armed soldier for every nine people in the Muslim-majority region. He sourced his data to the Greater Kashmir and Economic Times publications and the Jammu And Kashmir Civil Coalition Society.

“Their soldiers have carried out this primary task through heinous brutalization, torture & suppression. With more than 95K innocent killed since 1989 these numbers shout out to the world,” he wrote.

Global media outlets and independent political observers have time and again warned of a catastrophic spread of coronavirus in the occupied territory. Multiple publications have highlighted that the lack of access to the internet has compounded the challenges for health care workers in the isolated region, who face the looming pandemic with a severely deficient health infrastructure.

Last month, Pakistan had called on India to lift the communication blockade imposed in occupied Kashmir and ensure supplies of essential commodities in the valley to contain the spread of the infectious disease and mitigate the suffering of the Kashmiris.