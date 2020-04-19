KP reports 10 more coronavirus deaths, provincial death toll at 60

PESHAWAR: At least ten more patients have died from COVID-19 infections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) bringing the total death toll to 60, the provincial information advisor said on Sunday. Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Khan Wazir confirmed that 62 new infections were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 1137.

Responding to a question, Ajmal Wazir said that the government was taking steps to bring back stranded Pakistanis in Afghanistan. “KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is himself monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the province,” he said, adding that all facilities are available at quarantine centres for corona patients.

Ajmal Wazir called for unity among all political parties in order to defeat this deadly coronavirus.

Earlier on Saturday, Ajmal Khan Wazir said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking all-out measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Talking to journalists, Ajmal Khan Wazir said that coronavirus testing capacity at Khyber Medical University has been enhanced from 40 to 700 per day.

He maintained that they started coronavirus diagnostic tests at Hayatabad Medical Complex and Syedo Teaching Hospital to facilitate the masses. The adviser said that private sector hospitals were also conducting the COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

