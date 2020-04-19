ICT, CDA remove encroachments from fruit, vegetable market

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) with the assistance of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday removed encroachments from the fruit and vegetable market in the federal capital.

The step was taken to ensure social distancing and avert congestion in the largest fruit and vegetable market of the country.

Due to encroachments problems were being faced in maintaining social distancing in the sabzi mandi visited by hundreds of people on a daily basis.

The hand carts have been shifted outside the Sabzi Mandi with a proper plan having sufficient distance between each hand cart.

Furthermore, special cleanliness and sweeping of the market has been carried out.

Instructions have been issued to carry out proper monitoring and proper cleanliness of the market.