FM urges joint struggle against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has urged the international community to make a joint struggle against coronavirus pandemic.

He stated this while talking to journalists on the eve of handing over safety kits to Pakistan Medical Association in fight against coronavirus in Multan.

He said the developing countries are fighting on two fronts, one against COVID-19 and second against hunger. The pandemic COVID-19 not only affected the developing countries but also developed countries.

He also lauded efforts of Foreign Office staff who donated over Rs10 million to Prime Minister special fund. He said Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association donated 1,000 N95 masks, protective kits, gloves and shields for doctors of Multan.

To a question on Pakistanis stranded in different countries, he said quarantine facilities have been enhanced and the process to bring back stranded Pakistanis from different countries will be continued.

The Foreign Minister also informed that he had contacted almost 30 foreign ministers of different countries and discussed different issues and COVID-19.

He thanked UN Secretary General for paying focus on Prime Minister Imran Khan appeal for restructuring of loans of developing countries and extending support towards the cause.