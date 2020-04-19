Extended lockdown most effective solution for coronavirus, Firdous says

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday conceded that an extension in the lockdown would have been most effective in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference in Sialkot, Firdous said: “We need to provide food and rations to those affected by the lockdown,” adding that the pandemic is an unprecedented challenge.

According to her, no one could have assessed “the challenge at hand”.

Taking about the government’s conditional nod to hold congregational prayers, the SAPM urged citizens to follow the precautionary measures outlined by the government for Ramazan.

“These measures have been drafted for your protection. You have to save others from getting infected [with the disease]. This is also what our religion teaches,” she said.

“The decision [to allow congregational prayers in Ramazan] is a test for the clerics and they must implement the 20 points to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Firdous reiterated that the government is working hard to contain the spread of the epidemic.