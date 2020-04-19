Covid-19 Lockdown effects

There have been weeks of lock down strict in some areas and mild in others, depending on the severity of how COVID-19 is affecting people in different geographical locations. Corona virus is a life taking virus which not only kills people but also affects the lives of individuals and the state of the nation in drastic ways. Same is the case in Pakistan people here also have been staying in their home and as a result have found different ways and activities to busy themselves. While providing entertainment and keeping people busy, these activities also prove to be dangerous: someone while gymming in his lounge, broke his leg and one of the sport persons badly injured his thigh. This lock down has also affected the mental health of thousands of individuals in different countries, they have fallen prey to fear of the virus, and depression. Everyone is depressed about what is happening and anxious about what will happen. Many people have lost their lives. No nation, no ethnicity, no sect, no callow, no race, no geography has been able to bound COVID-19.

Zarish Sajid

Islamabad