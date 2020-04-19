Coronavirus tally crosses 8,000 as provinces report more cases

–Sindh CM says 8 patients died in the past 24 hours, urges people to adopt precautionary measures

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Coronavirus cases across the country crossed 8,000 on Sunday as all provinces and autonomous regions continued to report more cases throughout the day.

As of 7 pm, the total number of cases stood at 8,212 with 167 deaths and 1,868 recoveries. Punjab had 3,686 cases, the highest among all provinces and autonomous areas, while Sindh had 2,537 cases, Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) 1,137 cases, Balochistan 376 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 257 cases, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 171 cases, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 48 cases.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a video message, said that during the past 24 hours, eight more people died in Sindh, taking the provincial death toll to 56.

“The first patient had died on March 19 and after that the highest number of deaths reported in a day was on April 11 when six patients had passed away. However, Sunday’s death toll is even higher, which is quite saddening and painful,” he said.

“May God have mercy on us and save our people from this novel virus,” he added.

The chief minister said that during the last 24 hours, 1,520 tests were conducted across the province, out of which 182 people tested positive for the virus. He said that so far 24,458 have been conducted in the province, adding that cases are also surging along with the government’s ability to conduct more tests.

CM Murad said that the statistics showed that one patient was dying every day, therefore, it is important for the public to adopt precautionary measures.

While talking about the patients currently undergoing treatment, he said that 1,066 patients were isolated at their homes, while 492 were at isolation centres and 299 were admitted at different hospitals. 625 people have recovered so far, he added.

The chief minister said that 4,346 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat were tested, out of which 494 tested positive for the virus. Three members of the Tableeghi Jamaat have recovered so far and they have been sent to their homes, he added.

Speaking about the flight that brought 176 Pakistanis home, he said, “By the grace of God, 170 Oman-based Pakistanis tested negative for the virus while we are awaiting the results of the remaining six.”

He added that men had been kept at Labour Colony while the women were housed in Ramada Hotel at the airport.

Speaking about the lockdown, he said that he would relax the lockdown soon but life would not go back to normal. “All of us have to adopt precautionary measures in our lives and these precautions should continue till a cure for this virus is discovered,” he said.

He added that the entire world is fighting against the virus by adopting precautionary measures. “We are a Muslim nation that believes in hygiene and purity, therefore, it is required that we practice these principles of Islam,” he added.

In his concluding remarks, the chief minister urged the people to adopt social distancing even while interacting with their family members. “When anyone returns to their home, they must wash hands, change clothes and preferably take a shower to protect their family members from the virus,” he said.