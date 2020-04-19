Corona Relief Tiger Force’s responsibility handed over to provinces: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the responsibility of Corona Relief Tiger Force to the provincial governments.

Dar said that the Sindh government was apparently distributed over Corona Relief Tiger Force, but now provincial authorities will make their own decisions regarding it.

The special assistant asked what is the fault of the youngsters living in Sindh if they have political associations. He added that the young generation has always prioritised Pakistan over their political associations.

Dar said that the structure of the volunteer force was designed to ensure its transparency in order to avoid fulfilling any political agenda. He praised Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, saying that such people who are willing to work together should be present in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He added that Shah’s statements about joint efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic would be beneficial for his political party and the province.