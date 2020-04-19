CAA issues new health policy for passengers

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday made it mandatory for passengers travelling between April 18-30 to submit their health forms, which include information on flu, cold, cough, and sore throat also states that passengers should enter quarantine if the relevant health officer deems it necessary.

The authority stated that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) mentioned in the health forms will be strictly implemented and passengers are also bound to oblige if the quarantine period is extended and pay for food advised by officials. Moreover, passengers will be liable to penalties if they provide providing wrong or false information, it added.

The CAA also stated that the government, on the other hand, is required to provide accommodation according to the passengers’ preferences.

Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said that beginning April 20, the government will be able to bring back 6,000-7,000 passengers every week with operations running across six airports. “And this will gradually be expanded to accommodate more passengers,” Yusuf had said.

He had said that according to information received by the government, there are around 35,000 Pakistanis looking to return to the country. “We will bring them back as soon as we can,” he had added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected more than 8,200 people across Pakistan and left over 160 dead.