UK announces £3.67m for Pakistan to fight coronavirus, locusts

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday announced £3.67 million, the first in a series of measures, to give wide-ranging support to help the poorest and the most vulnerable people in Pakistan during the coronavirus outbreak as well as for the rapid response of controlling locusts in affected areas.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner said in a statement, “These are extraordinary times. Across the world millions of people are being affected by COVID-19. I am confident in Pakistan’s resilience and capability to defeat this pandemic.”

He said the UK health support of £2.67 million will help the government of Pakistan detect COVID-19, protect communities and help those most affected. He said that funding will help Pakistan give medical assistance to the seriously ill; build stronger systems to detect and test for COVID-19; and support communities to have the right information to protect themselves and others.

The British high commissioner said that the UK will provide £1 million for the rapid response of controlling locusts in affected areas in Pakistan, which are having a devastating impact on crops and livelihoods.

The wider package of support which the UK will roll-out over the coming weeks will repurpose DFID’s programme of assistance to ensure it helps those at risk and the most vulnerable, during the coronavirus response, he said, adding the £2.67 million funds will help people in 27 districts across all five provinces of Pakistan. It comes alongside the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s appeal to overseas diaspora to help fund-raise for the COVID-19 response, and the UK’s support for Pakistan’s debt relief and loan postponements from the G20 group of countries.

The UK aid will fund a £2.67 million package to the World Health Organization (WHO) to help to improve the preventive, testing and treatment services in 27 districts. The UK aid has given £1 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to tackle swarms of locusts up until 30 September 2020.

Earlier, the UK announced a package of £200 million on Sunday (April 12) to back UK charities and international organisations to help reduce mass infections in developing countries. It brings the total amount of UK aid committed to the global fight against coronavirus to £744 million, making the UK one of the biggest donors to the international response.