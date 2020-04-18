Tahir-ul-Qadri announces digital dharna to topple government remotely

TORONTO – Renowned sit-in scholar and veteran dharna practitioner Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri has urged his followers to prepare themselves for the upcoming dharna designed to pressurise yet another government.

Urging people to avoid physical gatherings in the wake of coronavirus, Qadri has announced online classes where he will teach his followers the art of digital dharna, which is expected to be implemented in the near future.

“Even Friday congregations and group prayers at mosques have been suspended around the world as part of the efforts to stop the pandemic. Now, keeping up with the health guidelines, we have decided to launch our next dharna online #DrQadriGuidesOnDharna” he tweeted on Friday.

Qadri revealed that his upcoming online lessons will first look into the theory of sit-in and will then do into the practical side. He further revealed that once the classes are over, there will be an exam, following which those who pass will participate in the dharna to topple the government remotely.

“Stay at homes until the situation comes back to normal and make the most of these classes. Young people especially must utilize this time in seeking knowledge and reading books on sit-ins. Develop friendly relations with your neighbors, and ask them to join the dharna as well. By opting good habits, one can transform this crucial time in a productive way #DrQadriGuidesOnDharna” he added.