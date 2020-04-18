ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – The number ‘2012’ was set as the four-digit pin code, as Prime Minister Imran activated senior Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and newly appointed Punjab minister for Food Security on Aleem Khan on Monday, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

The number ‘2012’ was decided since it signifies the year Aleem Khan joined the PTI, sources privy to the development have confirmed, maintaining that the move underlines the premier’s ‘sensitive’ side.

A video of the PM getting emotional while setting the pin code is also available exclusively with The Dependent. Before the emotional bit, the video shows the process following which Aleem Khan was activated.

PM Khan signed the signature panel at the back with permanent ink immediately after receipt, followed by the initiation of the activation. In due course the TPIN and PIN were generated. The premier, as the recipient, was asked to not disclose his account details to anyone.

“Do not bend Aleem Khan, nor leave him near any electronic gadget which has a magnetic field. Do not expose your Aleem Khan to direct sunlight,” PM Khan was informed after pin code activation.

“Avoid scratching or damaging Aleem Khan. He is encoded and requires special care. If he is lost or stolen, contact the issuer immediately. This reduces your liability if fraud losses occur,” the premier was further told.